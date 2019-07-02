By Trend

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 24-28 amounted to 350.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 214.01 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.1 million notes at the price range of 99.3578 manats to 100 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 76.3 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $205,800 (349,800 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 75.97 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 60.6 million manats.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth 1,900 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 2)

