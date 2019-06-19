By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Taking into account huge prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, both states make every effort to perfect these relations, especially business cooperation, for which favorable business environment is being created.

An event organized in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia), discussed the opportunities of cooperation in sphere of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship, particularly in border regions, as well as the implementation of joint projects, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development Agency of Azerbaijan said in a message.

Participants who took part in round table discussion organized by the Agency and the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Corporation involved Gadjamin Ramaldanov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Regional Development of Dagestan; Rinat Turabov, acting director general of the Dagestan Development Corporation OJSC; representatives of the Azerbaijan Association of Pomegranate Manufacturers and Exporters and Bine Agro LLC, as well as entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Russia.

Addressing the event, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the SMEs Development Agency, emphasized priority of development of entrepreneurship for Azerbaijan and Russia.

Mammadov stated that the role of SMEs in the development of national economies has risen and the Agency sees big potential in developing cross-border cooperation with participation of local companies.

Then, Alexander Braverman, Executive Director of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Corporation, spoke about the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia, the changes made to the legislation in this sphere, and opportunities for cooperation between the Russian and Azerbaijani SMEs.

The round table discussions were organized in connection with the implementation of the measures envisaged by the memorandum of understanding and the road map signed between the SMEs Development Agency and the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Corporation in 2018.

The first such round table discussions were organized in Baku within the 9th Azerbaijani-Russian interregional forum in 2018.

These discussions were aimed at the intensification of ties between the regions of the countries.

It is noteworthy that the development of trade, economic and humanitarian ties between the regions of Russia and Azerbaijan is one of the major goals for joint work of the two countries, including the ambassadors, representatives of the business community and experts.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz