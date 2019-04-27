By Trend

Azerbaijani company Sirab intends to increase the export volume of mineral water till the end of this year.

"The company operating in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic intends to increase the supply of mineral water to the CIS countries due to high demand in these markets," the company told Trend.

"At the same time, we intend to start to supply mineral water to the Arab countries this autumn," the company said. "In this regard, we are currently holding talks with our partners in Kuwait and Qatar."

"The biggest share of export accounts for the Russian market," the company said. "Sirab mineral water is in great demand in the local market and abroad, not only because of its taste, but also because of its healing properties, effective against various diseases."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz