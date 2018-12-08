Trend:

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, may be filled with Russian gas as well, said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing RIA Novosti.

“TAP project is 80 percent complete already. I think we have the necessary technical conditions to fill this pipeline with Russian gas. I believe that this will be beneficial for the European economy and the entire region,” said Tsipras, adding that Greece will promote this position in the meetings with European partners.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).