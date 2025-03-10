South Caucasus recalibrates in new era of Washington's geopolitical shift

10 March 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

After ten days of Donald Trump’s wrath following the shouting match on Ukraine in the Oval Office, this historic event made countries around the world aware of the new trends that were emerging. It became clear that they needed to wake up to the changes occurring during this transitional phase. That also includes the South Caucasus region, which is witnessing dynamic changes in global geopolitics, largely driven by evolving relationships between major powers and the shifting allegiances of smaller states. Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the political landscape of the region is poised for transformation, influenced by broader global trends and strategic recalibrations. Now let's look at the emerging trends and the readiness of the South Caucasus countries for them.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.