Azernews.Az

Thursday March 6 2025

Fitch reports stability for Azerbaijan's banking sector amidst regional challenges

6 March 2025 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch reports stability for Azerbaijan's banking sector amidst regional challenges
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Fitch Ratings has released an analysis of the South Caucasus banking sector, highlighting Azerbaijan’s financial stability despite external economic and political pressures in the region. While neighboring countries face mounting risks due to external dependencies and high dollarization levels, Azerbaijan’s banking system has demonstrated resilience, supported by regulatory improvements, strong liquidity, and a balanced lending portfolio.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more