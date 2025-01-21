Pakistani textiles meet Azerbaijan's growing demand for high-quality craftsmanship [COMMENTARY]
Pakistani textile companies are gearing up to explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, signaling a significant step forward in economic collaboration between the two nations. According to a local Azerbaijani media outlet, this initiative, spearheaded by Khurram Javaid Bhatti President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Chamber of Economic Cooperation (PAKAZCHAM), aims to foster closer ties through a business event in Baku, where Pakistani and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will convene. Why Azerbaijan is a strategic choice for Pakistan's textile industry?
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!