Multiple meetings in Munich Security Conference portrays Azerbaijan's significance [ANALYSIS]

17 February 2024 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Currently, the attention of the world is focused on Munich where the 60th security conference is being held. All prominent politicians, leaders of countries, businesspersons, and so on are participating in the event. As a matter of course, Azerbaijan, the biggest and strongest country in its region in terms of economy, demography, and military, is among the attendees, and one of the countries that draws the attention of international media outlets due to the recent occurrences.

It is worth noting that this year is the first time that Azerbaijan is attending the Munich Security Conference as a whole sovereign country liberating every inch of its occupied territories. Moreover, Azerbaijan is the first country among the former Soviet republics subjected to separatism that was able to reclaim its territorial integrity. All these factors ramp up the interest in Azerbaijan and its leader further. The CEOs of different International Companies and the leaders of countries are interested in holding meetings with President Ilham Aliyev to achieve cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The first meeting was held yesterday with the Co-General Manager of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy Lorenzo Mariani, as per the latter`s request.

Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, Lorenzo Mariani sincerely congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election on behalf of the Leonardo S.p.A family. He lauded the successful development of the company's collaboration with the country, based on the strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev commended the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Leonardo S.p.A.

The second meeting was held with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg, as per hid request.

Ian Borg also congratulated the President on the victory in the presidential election.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the Azerbaijani leader, in return, offered his congratulations on the Malta's OSCE Chairmanship. Besides, the President touched upon Garabagh conflict and noted that it had been resolved, with Azerbaijan securing its sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is bilateral in nature.

The third meeting was held between President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, as per the latter’s request. The meeting discussed increasing the fleet of Azerbaijan in the Caspian and Black Seas, the Middle Corridor, and COP 29. Odile Renaud-Basso noted that the EBRD attaches great importance to the Middle Corridor project and highly appreciates cooperation with Azerbaijan in this context, expressing readiness to participate in such projects.

The next meeting was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, as per the latter’s request.

The sides exchanged views on projects involving cooperation between Azerbaijan and USA and export of hydrocarbon resources from the Caspian Sea to the world markets.

The meeting discussed development of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan’s role in this process as well as cooperation within the COP29 framework.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, as per the latter’s request.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel across various areas, highlighting the activity of the intergovernmental commission, and touching upon economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also met with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, as per the latter’s request.

Michael Harms expressed German businessmen`s interest in expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan. He briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the upcoming visit of representatives from companies to Azerbaijan in February, particularly those interested in transportation, logistics, industry, renewable energy, and other sectors. He highlighted that this visit would involve the largest delegation in terms of representation and the number of participating businesspersons, a direct outcome of the Azerbaijani President's meeting with businessmen during his last year’s visit to Germany.

One of the most expected meeting was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Foreign Minister Türkiye Hakan Fidan, as per the latter’s request.

During the conversation, the sides reiterated that Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendly and brotherly relations are developing in all fields, expressing confidence in further expanding cooperation.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, peace treaty talks and regional security.

Later Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the latter’s request.

At the meeting President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts in the field of climate change through its involvement with the COP. Azerbaijan is also undertaking serious measures at the national level in the field of renewable energy and green transition, closely supporting the initiatives in this area at both regional and global scales. Climate finance will be the central focus of COP29, and Azerbaijan remains committed to fostering global solidarity, especially between the Global North and the Global South.

The meeting heard the significance of the project related to the seabed of the Black Sea and emphasized the establishment of a renewable line on the Caspian seabed, highlighting collaborative efforts with Central Asian countries.

President Ilham Aliyev extended an invitation to John Kerry to visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

John Kerry expressed his pleasure in participating in COP29.

The next meeting was held with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, as per the latter’s request.

The sides reviewed issues regarding the development of economic, commercial, cultural, and humanitarian relations between the Region and Azerbaijan.

Nechervan Barzani also conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of the COP29.

It is worth noting the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz, is considered the most important and expected for the international media outlets. It should be mentioned that Olaf Scholz is not a mediator in the meeting but a host. As the President stated previously, there is no need for any mediator anymore, the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations are bilateral in nature.

Besides, despite many speculations, as the Azerbaijani President stated the Garabagh conflict has been resolved.

Unfortunately some forces either do not want or cannot accept the reality. For once and all, everyone should understand that any negotiations over the Garabagh is out of the question.

Azerbaijan supports the normalization process in a bilateral format. However, the efforts of goodwill platforms for peace are appreciated.

The main issue is the normalization of relations between the two countries and the development of the peace agenda.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz