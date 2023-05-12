Next string of Armenian provocation: abortive move from Washington to Brussels

12 May 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Against the background of political tension within the country, Armenia's incessant provocations against Azerbaijan continue. Recall that similar provocations took place on the road to Khankendi, until the checkpoint under control of the Azerbaijan border service was established on the Lachin road. At the moment, Armenian armed provocations are carried out in the direction of Zod settlement, which is located in the territory of Basakecher district.

It should be noted that this district, which was historically the territory of Azerbaijan, is considered the territory of today's Armenia, and those territories are known as the most profitable territory rich of gold deposits. It is also significant to noted that Armenia was able to provide almost 31 percent of the income of the country's economy with the export of precious metals (gold, copper and molybdenum), although it is not an exporting country in the field of agriculture or oil and gas. Obviously, Armenia directed 90/100 of these revenues to strengthen its military industry which is no surprise. With another example, we can show that one year after the 44-day war, Armenia's copper exports to Russia, Switzerland, China and India accounted for 21.5 percent, gold exports for 7.6 percent, molybdenum for 3.77 percent, and other precious metal exports for approximately 5 percent. When calculated, this means more than 31 percent of the country's annual income. But the question is why the country with so much income is still living in poverty. The answer is simple; Armenia, a military state, spends so much income only in order to intensify provocations against the neighboring state in the region.

As proof of this, Armenia's provocations a few weeks ago and the one that was committed yesterday, as the result of which an Azerbaijani soldier was martyred, is enough to say about the situation. Armenia once again proves that it is trying to usurp the remaining part the territories in order to illegally expand its income, and for this purpose it is putting armed pressure on Azerbaijan.

Armenia's manipulation in dirty business

Furthermore, given the fact, according to the latest statistics, Armenia's income from the export of precious metals has fallen to about 15 percent, this also highlights another interesting fact. The sharp drop in income in the last year means that Armenia is also re-exporting the embargoed goods of Russia under its own name, in violation of Western sanctions. Since such a situation is still ongoing, according to the latest statistical indicators, Armenia has increased the level of exports in the country to a figure above 51 percent. There are many mysterious points behind this; for example, Armenia's purchase of old weapons thanks to its 97 percent gold export to India, or the weapons it obtained from Russia in secret ways.

Another attempt to get Azerbaijan involved in provocation

In a nutshell, Armenia's dangerous economic policy shows once again that the country's domestic and foreign policy always directs all its financial power to the strengthening of chaos, provocations and terrorism. Therefore, the firing of Armenian armed forces the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani Army from the positions located in the Zod direction of the Basarkecher region, is of purposeful act of escalating the tensions in the region.

Besides, the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of targeted fire demonstrates the use of snipers by Armenia, which part of the plan of Armenian provocation. This is also Armenia's next escalation of the situation, which is to force Azerbaijan to take any steps, and as a result, ultimately accuse Azerbaijan of escalation or aggression.

The fact that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, simultaneously with it, make successive announcements and statements at very short intervals and spread fake information about the situation indicate that the provocation was planned in advance.

One of the main reasons for Armenia's new provocation is that Armenia was put in a difficult situation during the negotiations held in Washington and that the demand to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was placed before this country, in short, the positive results of the Washington meeting were negated.

Armenia knows that it will face the same difficult situation at the meeting planned to be held in Brussels, and it is clear to the question whether it recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and if so, in what framework it does so; for sure, Armenian government knows it will be forced to answer.

That's why it tries to get out of the situation by escalating the situation and resorting to the traditional method of setting stirrings.

This operation was a military-political provocation carried out purposefully by Armenia, and Armenia bears full responsibility for what happened.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

