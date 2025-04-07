David Babayan confirms use of Armenian passport while representing illegal regime

7 April 2025 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 7, defendant David Babayan admitted that during his time as the so-called “foreign minister” of the self-proclaimed entity established in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories, he traveled abroad using a passport issued by the Republic of Armenia, Azernews reports.

Babayan stated that he used an Armenian passport for all foreign visits, saying:

“Some individuals [referring to so-called officials of the separatist regime] even had diplomatic passports. Just like our regular passports, the diplomatic ones were also issued by Armenia.”

This admission further underscores Armenia’s direct involvement in supporting and legitimizing the illegal regime that operated in the occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings are part of the broader trial involving Armenian nationals accused of a wide range of grave crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, preparation and execution of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, unlawful seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses committed during Armenia’s military occupation of Azerbaijani territories.