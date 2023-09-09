Provocation of illegal Armenian armed detachments suppressed in Fuzuli direction

9 September 2023 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

On September 9, at about 17:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, approached the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli regions and attempted to dig new trench roads in order to commit provocation, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the provocation was immediately suppressed.

---

