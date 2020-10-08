By Trend

Armenian Armed Forces have been intensively shelling Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district in various directions, including objects that are not military targets, as well as the civilian population since the morning of Oct.8, Trend reports referring to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

“Today, at about 8 am (GMT +4), the Boyukbayli village residents Saida Jabrayilli (born 1992) and Khuru Guliyeva (born 1977) were injured and hospitalized as a result of a shell hit in the Alibayli village. Moreover, numerous infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were heavily damaged in the village.

Employees of the prosecutor's office carry out all the necessary operational and investigative measures possible in the combat conditions.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

