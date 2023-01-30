Construction at Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex is soon to complete [PHOTO]

30 January 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The construction and installation works within the Master Plan of the Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex are about to be completed, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The State Tourism Agency reports that internal communication works are being carried out in the buildings included in the tourist complex.

In 2021, the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex in Gobustan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex is established 59 kilometers south-western Baku, around 17 kilometers north-western Gobustan settlement. This territory is known as Gilinj mud volcanoes area.

After evaluating the area's tourism potential, it was decided to create the complex. The 12-hectare complex is expected to include a quad bike area, hiking trails, a zipline and observation tower, a parking lot, a souvenir shop, and therapeutic baths.

The decision to create a tourism complex here was made upon the evaluation of this destination's tourism potential.

The 12-hectare complex is expected to include a quad bike path, footpaths, a zip line and an observation tower, a parking lot, a souvenir shop, as well as therapeutic baths.

Mud volcanoes are undoubtedly one of the country's most-visited natural attractions, encouraging people to travel to far-flung destinations just to catch a glimpse of this natural miracle.

In total, there are about 700 mud volcanoes in the world and 350 of them are located in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

NASA geologists studying Mars concluded that the mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are similar to the uplands of the planet in their structure.

Toragay is the largest mud volcano in the world, which is located south of Gobustan.

The height of the volcano is 400 meters, and the volcanic crater is 150 meters in diameter. The mud volcano erupted 6 times from 1841 to 1950.

In 2004, the Toragay mud volcano was added to the Guinness World Records.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz