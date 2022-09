23 September 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The captain of the aircraft operating Azerbaijani Buta Airways’ J2-9227 flight on the Baku-Batumi route decided to land the aircraft at the alternate airport in Tbilisi, Trend reports via the airline’s press service.

"The reason is bad weather conditions near Batumi airport. The Embraer 190 plane landed at the airport in Tbilisi at 09:40 (GMT +4)," added the press service.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz