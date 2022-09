12 September 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC appointed a new person to the position of press secretary, Trend reports via AZAL.

Narmin Khalilova has been appointed as a new press secretary.

Khalilova has extensive experience in Azerbaijani media and has worked on television for a long time. Head of the press service of AZAL is Pasha Kesamansky.

