Azerbaijan, Jordan mull tourism cooperation [PHOTO]

The Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Jordan will expand tourism cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the assosiation.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies Goydaniz Gahramanov and Jordanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Asem Ghosheh exchanged views on the expansion of mutual cooperation between the tourism companies of the two countries.

The sides discussed increasing the number of mutual tourist visits between Azerbaijan and Jordan as well as holding B2B format meetings with tourism companies.

During the meeting, Goydaniz Gahramanov stressed that Jordan is an attractive travel destination for Azerbaijani tourists in terms of history and architecture.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies is ready to support the development of tourism ties with Jordan.

The head of the association expressed his hope that the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from Jordan will increase in the near future within the framework of joint cooperation.

The Jordanian ambassador said that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of tourism and that they are ready to work together in this direction. He underlined that Jordan has wide opportunities in terms of recreation, religious and medical tourism. Sami Asem Ghosheh also touched on the importance of organizing direct flights and said that this will have a positive impact on the tourism of the two countries in the future.

To recap, the sides agreed to continue such format meetings aimed at the development and promotion of the tourism industries of both countries.

