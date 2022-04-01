On Friday, April 1st, “FlyArystan”, the low-cost carrier of Kazakhstan, operated its first flight from Aktau to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

“FlyArystan” is the first low-cost airline of Kazakhstan and a structural unit of “Air Astana”.

Starting from this week, the airline will operate flights on the Aktau-Baku-Aktau route twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.

To watch the video on how the first flight of “FlyArystan” was received at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku following the link:

To recap, in April the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan “Buta Airways” will also perform flights to Kazakhstan. Thus, starting from April 5, the carrier will operate flights on the route Baku-Aktau-Baku three times a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Before traveling, all passengers are advised to check up-to-date information on the current entry regulations applicable in both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz