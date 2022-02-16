By Trend

Flights from Russian St. Petersburg to Baku will be launched by Smartavia company since March 5, 2022, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the flights will be operated once a week - on Saturdays.

Smartavia's aircraft will depart from Pulkovo Airport (St. Petersburg) at 16:30 (GMT+3) and arrive in the Azerbaijani capital's airport at 21:15 (GMT+4). During the return flight, the aircraft will depart from Baku at 22:15 and arrive in Pulkovo Airport at 01:15," added the company.

For each of the destinations, the local time of arrival and departure is indicated.

Since May last year, the flights from St. Petersburg to Baku have been operated by Nordwind Airlines.

