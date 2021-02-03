From February 17 the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will start to operate special flights on route Baku-Moscow-Baku.

Flights will be operated to Moscow Domodedovo Airport twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tickets for these flights can be booked on the official website of the airline: www.azal.az

Passengers of flight on route Baku-Moscow flight shall:

- have the right to enter the territory of Russia. The rules of entry to the Russian Federation during the pandemic are presented on the airline website at the link.

- get a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test is available on the airline website.

Passengers of flight on route Moscow-Baku flight shall:

- check the right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is presented on the page at the link.

- get a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection. The test result shall also contain a QR code, which will be checked at the check-in counters. The list of Russian clinics that will issue certificates with a QR code can also be found at the link. The list will be updated with the expansion of the partner clinics chain.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving to Baku will be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers of both routes shall:

- make sure that the test result is valid for 48 hours before the flight departure;

- to get acquainted with the special rules of transportation applied by AZAL during the pandemic at the link.

---

