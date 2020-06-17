By Ayya Lmahamad

As of July 7, Azerbaijan’s flag carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start sale of tickets to Nakhchivan, the company's vice president Eldar Hajiyev said on June 16.

Hajiyev said that the sale of these tickets will be based on a list received from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic representative office in Baku.

“AZAL, on the basis of the received list, will send passengers special links through which they will pay for the ticket," he said.

Hajiyev said that information will be publicized soon about how these lists will be prepared, and how citizens can get into them.

Moreover, Baku- Nakhchivan-Baku flights will be operated only two times per week due to COVID-19.

"From June 18, AZAL will start operating Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku flights. So far, two flights per week in each direction are envisaged for the summer period, which is very little, but such a decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation and the decision of the Operational Headquarters," Hajiyev said.

Furthermore, Hajiyev stated that in 2019, AZAL transported about 20,000 people weekly on these flights, and now it is only 2 percent of that figure.

As it was reported earlier, AZAL introduced new rules for air passenger transportation, under which all passengers should have a medical certificate with negative COVID-19 test result, made at least 48 hours prior to departure.

Likewise, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance has launched new electronic service "Online queue for passengers (COVID-19)" for passengers to undergo coronavirus test, that will notify ticket owners the time for their COVID-19 tests.

