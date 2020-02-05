By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani companies have showcased the country’s tourism potential during the OTM Mumbai exhibition held in Mumbai, India on February 3-5.

Participation of Azerbaijani companies was made possible thanks to the organizational support of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, State Tourism Agency reported.

As part of the exhibition, B2B meetings were held with local and international tourism companies, cooperation opportunities were evaluated, and tourism opportunities offered by Azerbaijan were discussed.

CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Florian Sengstschmid noted that India is a priority market for Azerbaijan great potential, and this exhibition is one of the favorable platforms for popularizing the country’s tourism potential.

“In 2020, we offer to attract even more travellers to enjoy various types of tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as offer new tourism products,” he said.

Sengstschmid noted that given the simplification of visa procedures, cultural and historical ties between the two countries, this year Azerbaijan plans to have more Indian tourists.

Note that the OTM Mumbai is a trade and tourism exhibition, annually held in B2B format, which brings together leading representatives of the tourism industry from around the world.

Last year, over 1000 travel agencies from 55 countries were represented at the exhibition. Over 15,000 people visited the exhibition.

Recall that in 2019, 65,000 Indian tourists visited Azerbaijan, which is 66.8 percent more compared to 2018.

Earlier, it was noted that Azerbaijan and India are holding negotiations on the resumption of direct and charter flights, which will also increase the bilateral flow of tourists.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz