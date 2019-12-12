By Trend

Starting from Dec. 16, direct flights between Iran’s Mashhad and Azerbaijan’s Baku cities will be launched, a source in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The direct flights will be organized from Mashhad to Baku and in the opposite direction to further develop relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The flights will be carried out twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The opening of flights was initiated by Bakustar Travel and Tour Agency, which from Dec. 12 offers its airline services to all passengers in Azerbaijan.

