By Trend

Over the past three years, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad through travel agencies and tour operators has decreased, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

So, in 2018 their number was 52,899 against 59,956 in 2015.

However, the number of citizens traveling to some countries has increased. For example, in 2018, 931 Azerbaijani tourists went to Germany against 1,236 in 2015, 552 visited the UK against 233 in 2015, 592 visited the Czech Republic against 573, 516 visited Spain against 211, 782 visited Italy against 652 in 2015.

There was also an increase in the number of Azerbaijanis who visited Turkey, Georgia, France, the UAE, Iran, and Ukraine via tour operators in the last three years.

According to statistics, in 2015, 19,544 Azerbaijani tourists traveled to Turkey through tour operators, but in 2018 the number was 26,516 people. Moreover, in 2018, 1,595 Azerbaijani tourists visited Georgia (1 119 in 2015), 640 visited France (481 in 2015), 5,734 visited the UAE (4,485 in 2015) and 4,407 visited Iran (3,743).

---

