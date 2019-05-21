By Leman Mammadova

Despite the long distance between Azerbaijan and Australia, there is great potential for developing cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Australia plan to expand cooperation in tourism, President of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce in Australia Nizami Jafarov told Trend.

He said that at the beginning of 2019, the cooperation issues and various options for the development of ties in tourism between the countries were discussed.

“Particularly, a small survey was conducted among travel agencies that could be involved in the development of travel packages in both directions,” Jafarov noted.

He further added that relations between Azerbaijan and Australia are developing in all directions, mainly in such areas as agriculture and construction.

The head of the chamber noted that a delegation led by the Azerbaijani MP Khanlar Fatiyev visited Australia in February 2019, adding that MP Asim Mollazade was also a member of the Azerbaijani delegation.

Earlier, Jafarov noted that mining, IT and aerospace industry are among the most promising areas in the implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Australia. He said that Azerbaijani company Global Service Provider (GSP) was negotiating to launch its activity in Australia. In his words, the cooperation in the aerospace industry can be established by Azercosmos OJSC and the Australian Space Agency.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Australia were established on June 19, 1992.

There are many opportunities for the development of cooperation between Australia and Azerbaijan. In 2015, a friendship group with Australia was established in the Parliament of Azerbaijan. Also, the Australia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group was established in the Australian Federal Parliament. Within these groups, many reciprocal and fruitful visits have been made.

Australian companies are ready to invest in the Azerbaijani economy. They show a special interest in cooperation in the fields of tourism, transport, logistics and agriculture.

The economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Australia intensified in 2017. Thus, the first Azerbaijani-Australian business forum was held in 2017 in Baku. Representatives of 30 Australian companies operating in agriculture, oil and gas, tourism, transport and logistics came to Azerbaijan.

Australian experts were also involved in organizing the first European Games, Formula 1 competitions, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and other international events held in Azerbaijan. The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Australia continues to grow.

Last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Australia amounted to $4.5 million. Australian exports to Azerbaijan accounted for the largest part of bilateral trade ($4 million).

