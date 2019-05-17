By Trend

The fee charged for issuing a multiple entry visa to foreign citizens will be applied in Azerbaijan in accordance with the new procedure, Trend reports on May 17.

The corresponding issue has been indicated in the amendment proposed to the Law on State Duty, discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to the new clause, proposed to the first article of the law (exemption from the payment of state fee for consular operations carried out in Azerbaijan or in diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and payment of state fee), if the amount of fee charged for issuing multiple entry visas from the Azerbaijani citizens by the corresponding authorities of foreign countries, differs from the amount set for similar actions, then the state fee will be applied at the level of the fee applicable to the Azerbaijani citizens in these countries upon the decision of the corresponding executive body.

The state fee for issuing multiple entry visa has been set at $350.

According to the Migration Code, entry and exit on the basis of an entry visa envisage up to two years (an e-multiple visa issued via "ASAN Visa" system - up to 90 days).

The amount of fee charged from the Azerbaijani citizens by the corresponding authorities of foreign countries for issuing a multiple entry visa may be less or more than the set amount of $350.

According to the proposed amendment to the law, in case of such a difference, the amount of fee charged for issuing a multiple entry visa will be set at the level of a fee applied in these countries for the Azerbaijani citizens.

After the vote, the amendment was adopted.

