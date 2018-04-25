Trend:

In January-March 2018, 943,300 Azerbaijani citizens visited foreign countries. The figure is less by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee said in a message April 25.

According to the Statistics Committee, out of the total number, 31.6 percent of the country's citizens visited Georgia, 27.2 percent - Iran, 21.8 percent - Russia, 12.3 percent - Turkey, 1.8 percent - Ukraine, 1.5 percent - the United Arab Emirates, and 3.8 percent - other countries.

Among them 69.9 percent are men and 30.1 percent are women.

During the period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Iran increased by 5.9 percent, while the number of people traveling to Turkey dropped by 21.6 percent, Georgia - 7.4 percent and Russia - 0.1 percent.

The State Statistics Committee said 79.7 percent of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries used railway and automobile transport, 19.4 percent - air transport and 0.9 percent - sea transport.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz