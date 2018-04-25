Trend:
In January-March 2018, 943,300 Azerbaijani citizens visited foreign countries. The figure is less by 2.4 percent compared to the same period of 2017, Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee said in a message April 25.
According to the Statistics Committee, out of the total number, 31.6 percent of the country's citizens visited Georgia, 27.2 percent - Iran, 21.8 percent - Russia, 12.3 percent - Turkey, 1.8 percent - Ukraine, 1.5 percent - the United Arab Emirates, and 3.8 percent - other countries.
During the period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Iran increased by 5.9 percent, while the number of people traveling to Turkey dropped by 21.6 percent, Georgia - 7.4 percent and Russia - 0.1 percent.
The State Statistics Committee said 79.7 percent of Azerbaijani citizens visiting foreign countries used railway and automobile transport, 19.4 percent - air transport and 0.9 percent - sea transport.
