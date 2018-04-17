By Trend

Azerbaijan's flag carrier Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) and the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) held a joint meeting with official partners and agents of AZAL, the airline said in a message on April 16.

At the meeting, vice-president of AZAL, executive director of AZAL passenger airline, Eldar Hajiyev, informed about the important changes and innovations in AZAL, including Buta Airways, a structural unit of AZAL and the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan.

Travel companies and sales agencies voiced their wishes and proposals at the meeting.

Prospects of cooperation with AzTA were also discussed.

Following the fruitful meeting, AZAL awarded the most active partners and agents, while five top-ranking tourism agents were awarded registered certificates.

The airline reported that such meetings will be continued in the future.

The video about the meeting is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndWaAg1eNyM

---

