The decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev to improve the procedure of visa issuance to foreigners and stateless persons at the country’s international airports is a step aimed at further development of the tourism sector in the country.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev made the remarks in Baku on February 2.

Garayev noted that the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan has significantly increased since the implementation of the ASAN Visa system in the country.

“The issuance of a visa within three hours virtually eliminated all possible obstacles,” he said, noting that the president’s decision on the implementation of the ASAN Visa system at international airports and on the state border is aimed at ensuring more transparency in the processes conducted here and simplifying the arrival of guests.

The minister further noted that the agenda also includes the issue of involving graduates of educational institutions in this work together with chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Inam Karimov.

Thus, thanks to the President’s decree signed on January 31, foreign nationals can now get an E-visa right upon their arrival to an Azerbaijani airport. Electronic visa is a document for one entry, which determines the period of stay in the country up to 30 days. Currently, 94 countries are eligible for e-visa.

Foreigners and stateless persons who wish to receive an e-visa must enter information into the system of “ASAN Visa,” and after receipt on acceptance of confirmation pay online a state fee in the amount prescribed by law “On state duty.”

