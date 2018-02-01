By Aygul Salmanova

Visas in the international airports of Azerbaijan will be issued through the ASAN Visa system.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on January 31 to improve the procedure of visa issuance to foreigners and stateless persons at Azerbaijan’s international airports.

E-visas are issued to foreigners and stateless persons at the country’s international airports via ASAN Visa system.

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations will ensure visa issuance at international airports of Azerbaijan through ASAN Visa system, as well as payment for visas through ASAN Pay system.

ASAN Visa portal designed to simplify a procedure for issuing visas to foreigners and stateless persons wishing to visit Azerbaijan, as well as to ensure immediacy and transparency of this process, was presented to the public in 2016.

Electronic visa is a document for one entry, which determines the period of stay in the country up to 30 days.

Electronic visas are issued only for citizens of the country, approved by the Foreign Ministry, and for stateless persons permanently residing in this country. As many as 94 countries are eligible for e-visa.

Also, the ASAN Visa system offers the issuance of group visas to foreign citizens. Group appeals are provided for a minimum of two, a maximum of ten people.

E-visa will be issued to citizens of countries approved by the relevant executive authority, and citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries.

Foreigners and stateless persons, who wish to receive an e-visa, must enter information into the system of “ASAN Visa”, and after receipt on acceptance of confirmation pay online a state fee in the amount prescribed by law "On state duty".

The system of “ASAN Visa” sends the appeal to the interagency automated retrieval system “Entry-exit and registration”. The relevant executive authority verifies the information not later than three days from the time of appeal in “ASAN Visa”, checks restriction list of the “Entry-exit and registration”.

Then a visa is sent to the e-mail address of the contact person. In case of failure the person is also informed.

The electronic visas are not stuck in the passport but presented together with the passport while crossing the border check-point. Foreigners and stateless persons may apply for a new e-visa only after they will leave Azerbaijan.

