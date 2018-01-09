By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC announces admission of documents from females for flight attendant position. The documents will be received from 10:00 to 12:00, from January 10 to February 10, 2018.

The candidates will be selected by a competition.

The competition is open only to good looking girls aged 18-30, with height not less than 165 cm and not more than 180 cm. Those willing to apply must be fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian and English. Knowledge of other foreign languages is an advantage.

To participate in the competition, original and copy of the following documents are required:

- Identity card;

- Photo (3x4 cm);

- Passport;

- Diploma, medical certificate and certificate of foreign languages (if any).

All documents must be submitted to the Head Department of Human Resources of CJSC Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).

For more information, please contact the Head Department of Human Resources of CJSC Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL).

Telephone: 497-26-00 (ext. 24-04; 32-81; 20-74).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz