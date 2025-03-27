Nijat Abasov leads Azerbaijan’s performance at European Chess Championship

27 March 2025 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum won the championship, while his compatriot Frederik Svane and Israel’s Maxim Rodshtein secured second and third place, respectively, all scoring 8.5 points.

Notably, the top 20 players in the tournament standings have qualified for the FIDE World Cup final.

Among Azerbaijani players, Nijat Abasov achieved the highest result, finishing in 8th place with 8 points after a final-round draw. Meanwhile, Read Samadov secured a victory in the last round, earning a spot in the top 20.

The European Chess Championship for men has concluded in Eforie Nord, Romania, Azernews reports.

