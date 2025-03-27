Nijat Abasov leads Azerbaijan’s performance at European Chess Championship
The European Chess Championship for men has concluded in Eforie Nord, Romania, Azernews reports.
Among Azerbaijani players, Nijat Abasov achieved the highest result, finishing in 8th place with 8 points after a final-round draw. Meanwhile, Read Samadov secured a victory in the last round, earning a spot in the top 20.
Notably, the top 20 players in the tournament standings have qualified for the FIDE World Cup final.
Final Standings of Azerbaijani Players:
• Nijat Abasov – 8 points (8th place)
• Read Samadov – 8 points (12th place)
• Ahmad Ahmadzade – 7.5 points (23rd place)
• Aydın Suleymanlı – 7.5 points (27th place)
• Mohammad Muradlı – 7 points (37th place)
• Misratdin Iskandarov (78th), Shiroghlan Talibov (90th), Umid Aslanov (105th) – 6.5 points each
• Shahin Valiyev (128th), Khagan Ahmad (133rd), Vuqar Manafov (138th) – 6 points each
• Suleyman Suleymanlı (228th), Elmar Atakishiyev (246th) – 5 points each
Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum won the championship, while his compatriot Frederik Svane and Israel’s Maxim Rodshtein secured second and third place, respectively, all scoring 8.5 points.
