Azerbaijan Women’s Volleyball Super League: Round 17 matches set for today

27 March 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

The UNEC vs. Abşeron match will be held at UNEC’s sports hall, while the other two matches will take place at the Volleyball Center under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The first matches will kick off at 16:00, featuring UNEC vs. Abşeron and Murov Az Terminal vs. Azərreyl. Later, at 18:00, Milli Aviasiya Akademiyası will face Gəncə.

The 17th round of the Azerbaijan Women’s Volleyball Super League will take place today, Azernews reports.

