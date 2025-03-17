Azerbaijani karate fighters secure bronze medals in China [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani karate fighters have won two medals at Karate1 Premier League held in Hangzhou, China, Azernews reports.

Nuran Rzazade (67 kg) and Farid Aghayev (75 kg) took third place, claiming bronze medals.

The national team participated in the competition under the leadership of head coach Shahin Atamov.

Since 2019, China has continued to host major karate tournaments. In 2024, Hangzhou welcomed the AKF Senior Championships.

The city also successfully staged the 2022 Asian Games, where karate was a standout event.

Nearly 400 athletes from 68 countries participated in the Karate1 Premier League held in Hangzhou, China.

Karate has been growing in Azerbaijan, with more people getting interested in the sport.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.