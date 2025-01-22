Farid Gayibov participates in African Ministerial Meeting on Doping in Sports [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has visited Gambia as the Vice-President of the regular Bureau of the 9th session of the Conference of the Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sports (COP9), Azernews reports.

As part of his visit, Farid Gayibov participated in the Interregional African Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sports, which was held in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

This event aims to unify perspectives and bolster regional cooperation by gathering sports ministers from across Africa, members of the Bureau from the ninth session of the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, representatives from African interregional organizations, as well as experts and key stakeholders.

The Azerbaijani Minister also spoke at a high-level panel and spoke about the importance of sports management and state support in strengthening interregional cooperation. The participants of the event were received by the President of Gambia Adama Barrow.

Farid Gayibov also held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Gambia Bakar Boji.

The meeting discussed cooperation issues within the framework of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in the field of youth and sports.