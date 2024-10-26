Azerbaijan's "Kur" team is starting its campaign in the European Cup.

26 October 2024 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's men's handball team, "Kur," is starting its campaign in the European Cup today, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani representative, which is entering the competition from the second round, will face Cyprus's "Parnassos Strovolu" team at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

The match will be officiated by Croatian referees Stefan Berdiç and Filip Sorak and is set to begin at 17:00.

It is worth noting that the return match will also take place tomorrow at the same venue in Mingachevir.

