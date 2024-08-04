Zelim Kotsoyev: Returning home with gold medal is proud feeling

4 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

"I haven't been able to sleep for three days because of my joy."

According to Azernews, Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Kotsoyev, who won a gold medal at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, said these words to journalists during the welcome ceremony organized for him at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The athlete, who climbed to the top of the podium in the weight class of 100 kilograms, said he was happy.

"It's hard to express my feelings in words. I feel very good. Returning home with a gold medal is a proud feeling. I thank everyone who supported me," the Azerbaijani Olympic gold medalist said.

Zelim Kotsoyev, who started the competition in the round of 16, faced Polish Pyotr Kuchera in the first match. The European and world champion, who defeated his opponent by ippon, qualified for the quarter-finals. At this stage, he, who defeated the representative of Israel, Peter Palchik, qualified for the semi-finals.

Here, he defeated Uzbekistan's Muzaffarbek Turoboyev with a vase-ari and advanced to the finals. In the decisive round, our representative, who disappointed Georgian Ilya Sulamanidzei with an ippon, became the Olympic champion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz