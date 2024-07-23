Araz-Nakhchivan bolsters its roster by signing Brazilian player

23 July 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Araz-Nakhchivan has bolstered its roster by signing Brazilian player Giovanni Valerio, Azernews reports.

The winger, who previously played for Portuguese club "Torreense", will now be joining the team to contribute to the success of the "red-whites" in the upcoming year. Valerio, a 26-year-old futsal player, has also represented teams such as "Corinthians", "Jaragua", "Marreco", and "Santo Andre" in various years.

Araz Naxcivan founded in 2004 to replace a defunct football club in Azerbaijan Premier League and have dominated futsal in Azerbaijan ever since.

The team made their UEFA Futsal Cup debut in 2005, picking up four points from three first qualifying round games but the following season they reached the Elite round.

Araz reached semi-finals in the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2010 but lost out to Interviú FS.[4][5] However, clinched third place after winning in penalties against Luparense.

The club's players and coach Alesio, constituted the major part of the Azerbaijan squad that made their UEFA European Futsal Championship debut in 2010, reaching the semi-finals in Hungary.

In 2014, the club repeated their success by gaining third place in UEFA Futsal Cup

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had never qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup until 2016. However, national futsal players participated in the last five editions of the European Championship.

Now futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz