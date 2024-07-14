Azerbaijani chess players secure silver medal in Blitz at European Universities Games

14 July 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani chess players secured a silver medal at the 2024 European Universities Chess Championship, held during the European Universities Games from July 12-24 in Debrecen-Miskolc, Hungary, Azernews reports.

The team, comprising Vugar Manafov and Elmar Atakishiyev, clinched second place in the blitz competitions.

Additionally, they excelled in the rapid open team tournament, dominating 17 teams with an impressive score of 15 points after 9 rounds.



