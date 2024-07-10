Volleyball teams to compete at CEV U18 Beach Volleyball European Championship

10 July 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani men's and women's beach volleyball team will demonstrate their skills at the CEV U18 Beach Volleyball European Championship 2024, Azernews reports.

CEV U18 Beach Volleyball European Championship will take place in Kachreti, Georgia on July 10-14.

Azerbaijan will be represented by female (Sabina Alizade/Lizi Latsabidze) and one male (Nariman Bayramli/Muhammad Aslanli) team at the championship.

The men's team will join the competition from the main stage, while the women' team will start from the qualification stage.

EV U18 Beach Volleyball European Championships is Europe's main annual competition for players under the age of 18 throughout the calendar year, in which the event is held.

The right of participation among the 32 main draw teams is based on host country quota, the CEV U18 Country Ranking and possible qualification matches. The competition was launched in 2002.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) was founded in 1991. The federation became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's president is Javid Gurbanov.

For two years in a row, in 2003 and 2004, the Azerbaijani women's volleyball team became the third prize-winner of the international tournament for the Cup of the first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

In 2005, the Azerbaijani women's team became the winner of the European qualifying tournament for the World Grand Prix, which took place in the Azerbaijani city of Guba.

