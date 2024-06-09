Zira FC secures three key players with contract extensions

9 June 2024 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Zira Football Club has announced contract extensions for three key players, Azernews reports.

According to the club's statement, Kismet Aliyev has signed a new 2-year contract, while Anar Nazirov's contract has been extended for 1 year.

Additionally, Fuad Bayramov, who was on loan at Zira last season from Shamakhi, has officially joined the club. The defender has penned a 3-year contract with Zira.

It should be noted that Zira Football Club, based in Baku, Azerbaijan, competes in the country's top football league, the Azerbaijan Premier League. Founded in 2012, the club has quickly established itself as a competitive force in Azerbaijani football.

Zira FC is known for its commitment to developing young talent and has a strong emphasis on youth development within its academy system. The club's home matches are played at the Zira Olympic Sports Complex Stadium.

---

