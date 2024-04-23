Azerbaijani boxer defeats Armenian rival at European Championships

Azerbaijani female boxer Anakhanim Ismayilova (48kg) has defeated Armenian athlete Lusine Gevorgyan 5-0 in the 1/8 final of the EUBC Elite Men and Women European Championships, Azernews reports.

Anakhanim Ismayilova will face Bulgarian boxer Sevda Yuliyanova in the 1/4 final bout.

The EUBC Elite Men and Women European Championships 2024 in Serbia has gathered around 400 boxers from 35 countries.

The Azerbaijani team consists of 13 male and 5 female boxers, including Hasan Malikov (48 kg), Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Amin Mammadzade (54 kg), Shamil Askerov (57 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov (67 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarli (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Eldar Guliyev (86 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) as well as Anakhanum Ismayilova (48 kg), Marjona Savriyeva (51 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg).

Boxing is known as one of the oldest known sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer as a gold medalist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medalists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

