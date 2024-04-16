National gymnastics team to participate in 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha

16 April 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Azernews reports.

Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse and parallel arms), Mansum Safarov (free movements and turnstile), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, pole vault, and parallel arms), Nikita Simonov (rings), and Murad Agarzayev (free movements) and pole vaulting) will demonstrate their skills in the men's competition.

Nazanin Teymurova will test her strength in the women's competition (pole vault, gymnastic beam, and free movements).

The team will perform under the leadership of coaches Eldar Safarov, Ruslan Irgashev, and Olga Barkalava. Also, Zakaria Muradli and Ahmat Aghayev will represent the country as judges in the competition.

The 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha will take place from April 17 to 20.

Organised by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the 16th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will bring together 200 top gymnasts from 50 countries to secure their places at the 2024 Olympic Games held in Paris.

Doha is hosting the final of four events in the Apparatus World Cup series. Cairo, being the first stop, will be followed by Cottbus (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Doha, Qatar.

Note that the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

