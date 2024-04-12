3x3 basketball team of Azerbaijan to play its first game in qualification tournament

12 April 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Today, Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team will start competing in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games license tournament, Azernews reports.

The first opponent of the team, which is in Group B of the qualification competition organized in Hong Kong, will be the selection of Chile. The meeting will start at 11:30 Baku time.

On April 13, the Azerbaijani national team will face Mongolia and the Netherlands.

It should be noted that the national team will participate in all three games with Dina Ulyanova, Tiffany Hayes, Alexandra Mollenhauer and Mercedes Volker.

---

