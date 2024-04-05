Azerbaijani women's national football team set to kick off first qualifying match today

5 April 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Today the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of female football players, will play its first match in the qualifying stage of the European Championship.

According to Azernews, the team led by head coach Siyasat Asgarov will face Hungary in an away game.

The match of Group B will kick off at 19:45 local time in Baku. The main referee will be Englishwoman Kirsti Doul.

In the other match of the group, Turkey will host Switzerland. This match will start at 21:00.

---

