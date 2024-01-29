National figure skater qualified for World Junior Figure Skating Championships

29 January 2024 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani figure skater Sabina Aliyeva has qualified for the 2024 World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Having scored 128.27 points, Sabina Aliyeva overtook most of her rivals and took second place at Ephesus Cup 2024 held in Izmir, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The 2024 World Junior Figure Skating Championships will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, from February 26 to March 3.

Medals will be awarded in men's singles, women's singles, pair skating, and ice dance. The competition will determine the entry quotas for each federation at the 2025 World Junior Championships.

The first World Junior Championships were held in March 1976 in Megуve, France, and were originally named the "ISU Junior Figure Skating Championships.

In 1978 these championships were officially renamed the World Junior Figure Skating Championships, and held once again in Megeve, France. Since then, the location has changed each year.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz