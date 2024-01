27 January 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's female figure skater Sabina Aliyeva has booked a spot at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2024 after winning a silver medal with 128.27 points at the Ephesus Cup 2024 held in Izmir, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

The World Junior Figure Skating Championships 2024 will take place in Taipei, Taiwan, from February 26 to March 3.

---

