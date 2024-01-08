Jalilabad team wins zonal competitions of Handball Championship Among Youth

8 January 2024 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The zonal competitions of the Azerbaijan Handball Championship among Youth (born in 2008) have ended at the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex.

Jalilabad team won the competition organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Handball Federation, Azernews reports.

The mentioned team defeated the Lankaran handball players in the final with a score of 13:4. Lerik's team, ahead of the handball players from Masalli, took third place. In the match for fifth place, Astara turned out to be stronger than Yardimli.

According to the regulations, the teams of Jalilabad and Lankaran won the right to participate in the final stage of the Azerbaijan Championship, which will be held in Baku in June.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz