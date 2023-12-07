Baku plays host to European Badminton Championships - Qualification Stage

7 December 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is playing host to the 2024 European Men's & Women's Team Badminton Championships-Qualification Stage.

The qualification stage will take place at Absheron Olympic Sports Complex on December 7-9, Azernews reports.

In women's event, Azerbaijani team comprised of Keisha Fatimah Zahra, Leyla Jamalzade, Aysu Karimzade, Era Maftuha and Hajar Nuriyeva, will play against teams of Scotland, Estonia and Slovakia.

Men's team, consisting of Edi Reski Dvichayo, Muhammad Khadafi, Agil Gabilov, Dicky Pangestu and Ravan Niftaliyev, will face the teams of the Czech Republic, Austria and Portugal.

These matches will determine which teams secure their spot in the main event to take place in Lodz, Poland, from February 14 to 18, 2024.

The 2024 European Men's & Women's Team Badminton Championships, held biennially in even years, is where Europe's top male and female national teams can earn the title of the continent's best.

This showdown also doubles as the European qualifier for the prestigious Thomas & Uber Cup Finals – the upcoming edition of which will be taking place in Chengdu, China, from April 28 to May 5, 2024.

