Bulgarian specialist to hold master class for Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches

Bulgarian specialist Siyana Gojonova will conduct a master class for Azerbaijani gymnastics coaches.

The master class will be held on November 24 at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

The world champion will conduct theoretical and practical courses in aerobic gymnastics for coaches working with gymnasts aged 11-13 years.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002.

The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

