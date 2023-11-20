Gabala to host Vugar Hashimov Memorial 2023

For the first time, Gabala city will host the Vugar Hashimov Memorial on December 7-1.

The chess tournament will bring together ten chess players, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Despite his short life, Vugar Hashimov made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Gashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.

The tournament was first held in Shamkir in 2014.

The current world champion Magnus Carlsen won the tournament four times (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), the national chess player Shakhriyar Mamammadyarov won the tournament twice (2016, 2017).

